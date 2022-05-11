Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

