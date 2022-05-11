Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 25,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 116,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06.
About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)
