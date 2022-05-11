Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.71. Canaan shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 20,661 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.95.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Canaan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

