Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.27 and its 200 day moving average is $466.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

