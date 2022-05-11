Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after buying an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after buying an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,061,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.