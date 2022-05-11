Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

