Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 4,750 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

