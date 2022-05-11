Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

NYSE:ABC opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.