Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $477,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

