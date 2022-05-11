Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

