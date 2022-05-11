Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of SWI opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

