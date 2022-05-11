Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 9,783 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of DCI opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

