Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tilly’s by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

