Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $119.44 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

