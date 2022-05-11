Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 38.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $39,779.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.25 or 0.07296978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

