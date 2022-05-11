Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 168,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.