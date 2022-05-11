Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.73

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 3637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

