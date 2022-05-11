Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 284,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.