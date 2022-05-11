California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,453 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of CDW worth $60,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

