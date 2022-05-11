California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Xylem worth $46,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xylem by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 194,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

XYL opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.