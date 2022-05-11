California Public Employees Retirement System Has $52.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $52,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

