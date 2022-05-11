California Public Employees Retirement System Has $52.04 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $52,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.