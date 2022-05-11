California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.59 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.13.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.53 and a 200-day moving average of $338.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $279.63 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

