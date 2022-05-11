California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $53,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 248,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 209,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

