California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $58,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.