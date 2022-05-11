California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $55,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

