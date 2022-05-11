California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $47,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,272,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $412.79 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.71 and a 200-day moving average of $466.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

