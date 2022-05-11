California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $49,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

BILL stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $16,407,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

