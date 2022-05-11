Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Caleres worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

