CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.44

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 14765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CAE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CAE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,798,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

