Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,751.14.

Shares of CABO traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,102.03. 95,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,982. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,078.30 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,404.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,573.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

