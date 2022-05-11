Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $16.16 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $47,361.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00507953 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

