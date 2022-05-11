BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

BWXT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,986. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

