BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. 11,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.60. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 145,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

