Burger Swap Price Tops $0.48 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001562 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $9.95 million and $7.83 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,862 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

