Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 1,067,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,597. Buckle has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

