BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 46435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08.

BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

