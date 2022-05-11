BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 46435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
