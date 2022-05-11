Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) vs. Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Critical Review

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million 1.48 $600,000.00 ($0.18) -54.39 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Sangoma Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -4.29% -2.25% -1.57% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -19.14% -0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sangoma Technologies and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.08%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

