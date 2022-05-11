Brokers Offer Predictions for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Koppers by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koppers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 795.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

