Brokerages Set Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Price Target at 78.80

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 78.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLVOF. Nordea Equity Research cut Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.85. Volvo Car AB has a 12 month low of 5.74 and a 12 month high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

