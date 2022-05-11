Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price at $20.35

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCTAF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 1,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

