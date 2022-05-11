Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 243,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PG&E by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,534,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after buying an additional 856,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PG&E by 108.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 433,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,416,896. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

