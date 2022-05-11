Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 433,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,416,896. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 168.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
