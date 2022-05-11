Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Target Price at C$46.17

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLC. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.19. 31,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,165. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$31.59 and a one year high of C$42.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.93.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.