Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $11.33

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,518. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oscar Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.