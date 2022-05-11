Brokerages Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price at $13.01

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

