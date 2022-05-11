Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) PT at $215.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($2.00) to GBX 156 ($1.92) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Wednesday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

