Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $36.60

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,745 shares of company stock worth $3,183,580. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.