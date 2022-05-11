Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

HYFM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,039. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

