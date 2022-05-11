Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $92.92

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded up $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,222. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

