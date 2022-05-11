Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target at $92.60

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($143.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 531,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

